SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference
to discuss the outlook and implications for Asia-Pacific
sovereign ratings amid
investor concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to
reduce its
quantitative easing programme of asset purchases.
Pressure on currencies and asset prices in a number of Asian
economies has
recently intensified, and market anticipation of Fed tapering
appears to have
triggered some shift in investor perceptions of the risks facing
those economies
whose current account deficits have widened, such as India and
Indonesia.
The teleconference will be hosted by Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch
Ratings' Head of
Asia-Pacific Sovereigns.
The teleconference will take place on Monday, 26 August 2013 at
2.30pm Hong
Kong/Singapore time, 12 noon Mumbai, 1.30pm Jakarta and 4.30pm
Sydney.
Participation is free but those interested are requested to
register online in
For enquiries from investors and market participants, please contact:
contact:
Wayne Li (wayne.li@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9915) or Wayne
Lai
Members of the media should contact the media representative
cited below.
Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes in advance.
Conference call ID 36431382
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com a day
after the teleconference.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91
22 4000 1727,
Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
