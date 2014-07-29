(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold two
teleconferences
to discuss the outlook for Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings on
Thursday, 31 July
2014. The call is being held in conjunction with the
publication of Fitch's
latest "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview" report.
Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, and
Thomas Rookmaaker,
lead analyst for a number of countries including India and
Indonesia, will host
the call and the Q&A that follows.
Andrew and Thomas will make a brief introduction covering topics
including:
1) India's budget;
2) Indonesia's elections;
3) Regional credit trends including China's macroeconomic
outlook
Attendance is free but participants are requested to register in
advance to
reserve a spot.
For media participants only, the call is at 11 am HK/Singapore
time. Please RSVP
via this link:
here
Conference ID: 79141977
For issuers, investors and other non-media market participants
only, the call is
at 4.30 pm HK/Singapore time. Please RSVP via this link:
here
Conference ID: 79125241
Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start
time.
For more information, market participants can contact the
following:
Wandy Hon, Hong Kong
Tel: +852 2263 9915
Email: wandy.hon@fitchratings.com
Wayne Lai, Singapore
Tel: +65 6796 7219
Email: wayne.lai@fitchratings.com
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com shortly
after the call.
Media queries should be directed to the contacts below.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
