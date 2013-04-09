HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference to
discuss its latest actions on China's sovereign ratings on
Wednesday, 10 April
2013 (Thursday) at 11am Hong Kong/Beijing time..
Fitch affirmed China's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'A+'
from 'AA-'. The
Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR was
affirmed at 'F1' and
the Country Ceiling at 'A+'.
The teleconference will begin with introductions by Andrew
Colquhoun, Fitch's
Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, and Charlene Chu, Head of China
Financial
Institutions. A Q & A session will follow immediately after the
presentations.
Participants are requested to register online in advance:
For enquiries from market participants, please contact:
Wayne Li (wayne.li@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898) or Wayne
Lai
For media enquiries, please contact:
Leslie Tan (leslie.tan@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7234)
Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes in advance.
Conference ID # 1096087
International and Toll Free Dial-In Number(s):
Argentina 0800 4442 804
Australia 1800 554 798
Austria 0800 295 010
Belgium* 08 0 110 80
Belgium* 0800 726 90
Brazil 0800 0201 578
Bulgaria 0080 0120 1104
Canada 1800 332 0991
Chile 1230 020 9021
Beijing +86 10 5904 5118
China 4001 935 569
Columbia 01800 518 3536
Czech Republic 800 701 607
Denmark 80 251 305
France 0800 917 625
Germany* 0800 182 5453
Hong Kong 800 901 587
Slovenia 0800 80 125
Hungary 8010 9814
India 000 800 100 6486
Indonesia 0018 0306 131 022
Ireland 1800 551 423
Israel 180 945 4804
Italy* 800 870 984
Tokyo +81 03 4560 8150
Japan 0120 03 8800
Malaysia 1800 812 876
Netherlands 0800 0227 213
Netherlands 0800 0227 759
Norway 800 10 508
New Zealand 0800 450 585
Peru 0800 55 423
Philippines* 1800 1110 0767
Poland 0080 0112 4514
Greece 00800 161 2207 4804
Slovakia 0800 606 711
South Korea 0079 8613 60978
Singapore 800 616 3105
Switzerland 0800 562 959
Switzerland 0800 838 289
Taiwan 00801 851 601
Thailand 0018 0061 360 987
UAE 8000 357 03192
UK 0808 234 8407
New York +1 914 449 1588
USA 1 866 839 8029
South Africa 0800 980 395
Spain 900 834 809
Sweden* 0207 970 75
*Access restrictions may apply please contact PGI Client Support
at +852 2299
9022, +65 6538 4111, or +61 2 9338 8800 for further information.
Non-Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: + 65 3158 1295 or + 61 2 8113
1400
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com two
days after the call.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
