(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold
a teleconference
on Wednesday 20 March at 2pm GMT/ 3pm Central European Time, to
discuss its
newly-published rating criteria for assigning issue level
ratings to debt
(senior or subordinated securities or loan facilities) and/or
preferred
securities issued by closed-end funds (CEFs) outside the US.
Fitch expects funds to become increasingly important vehicles of
finance in the
face of banks' balance sheet rationalisation. Aymeric Poizot,
head of Fitch's
Fund and Asset Manager Rating team, and Alastair Sewell,
Director in the team,
will elaborate on the key issues and rating drivers on the call.
There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions.
Questions can
also be sent in advance to Roxana Mahboubian at
roxana.mahboubian@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 20 March
Time: 2pm GMT/3pm CET
To register for the call, please paste the link below into your
browser.
here
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
The criteria report, entitled "Rating Debt and Preferred
Securities Issued by
Non-US Closed-End Funds" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Roxana Mahboubian (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1124
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA (Analytical)
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Alastair Sewell (Analytical)
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Rating Debt and Preferred Securities Issued by Non-US Closed-End
Funds
here
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
