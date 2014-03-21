(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
the crisis in Ukraine and the potential impact on Russia on
Tuesday 25 March, at
14:00 GMT/15:00 Central European time.
This follows Fitch's revision of its Outlook on Russia's 'BBB'
rating to
Negative ("Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Negative, Affirms
at 'BBB'", dated
21 March 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com.)
The following Fitch analysts will speak on the call and will
discuss how the
crisis in Ukraine is likely to affect Russia and entities that
operate in, or
have exposure, to Russia:
Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head
Charles Seville, Director, Sovereign Ratings
James Longsdon, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions
Alexander Danilov, Senior Director, Financial Institutions
Moscow
Michael Dunning, Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings/ Alex Griffiths,
Head of EMEA
Natural Resources
There will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference details:
Date: Tuesday 25 March 2014
Time: 14:00 GMT
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
6E57A1F6B8C11
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Charles Seville
Director
+44 203 530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30, North Colonnade,
London
Claire Dopson
Director (Business Relationship Management)
+44 203 530 1405
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah
Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Federatihere
EMEA Oil and Gas: Winners and Losers in Ukraine Crisis
here
