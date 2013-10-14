(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
emerging European insurance market prospects on Thursday 17
October, at 11.00am
UK time/12.00pm Central European time.
Buoyant growth in emerging European insurance markets is set to
improve credit
quality over the next five years, according a recent Fitch
report, entitled
"Emerging European Insurance Markets - Strong Growth to Boost
Ratings; Operating
Environment the Main Constraint".
Emerging European insurance markets are growing rapidly, at
rates of up to 20%
or more a year. Market growth is positive for ratings as it
leads to companies
with larger operating size, economies of scale and greater risk
diversification.
Clara Hughes and David Prowse, Senior Directors in Fitch's
Insurance team, will
speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session.
Participants can email any
questions in advance of the teleconference call to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Thursday 17 October 2013
Time: 11.00am UK time /12.00pm CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
A replay of the call will be available at www.fitchratings.com,
under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Emerging European Insurance Markets: Strong Growth to Boost
Ratings; Operating
Environment the Main Constraint
here
