(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
European insurersâ€™ search for yield on Thursday 30 January, at
14:00 GMT/15:00
Central European time.
This follows the publication of Fitchâ€™s report â€œEuropean
Insurance: The Search
for Investment Yieldâ€�, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Stephan Kalb and David Prowse, Senior Directors in Fitch's
Insurance team, will
speak on the call and there be will time for Q&A. Participants
can send
questions in advance to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Thursday 30 January 2014
Time: 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Stephan Kalb (Analytical)
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European Insurance: The Search for Investment Yield
here
