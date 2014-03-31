(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Following Fitch Ratings' recent
decision to revise
Ghana's Outlook to Negative, the agency will host a
teleconference on Wednesday
2 April at 14:00 BST to discuss the key drivers of the rating
action and future
rating prospects, focusing on Ghana's public and external
finances.
Hosted by Richard Fox, our Head of Middle East and Africa
Sovereigns, the
discussion will offer an updated perspective on the state of the
Ghanaian
economy.
Mr Fox will be joined by Carmen Altenkirch, Director, and Lead
Analyst for
Ghana.
Key topics will include:
-Fiscal slippages, deficit financing and prospects for public
finances
-Unpicking Ghana's reserves: Why didn't the numbers add up?
-Risks to macroeconomic stability
-Funding the USD1bn gap in the balance of payments
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. Questions can be
emailed in advance
to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference Details:
Date: Wednesday 2 April
Time: 14:00 BST
Participants are to register at the link below:
here
3BB94B546B073
Contact:
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Claire Dopson
Director, Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
