LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) As Ireland prepares to be the first
eurozone country
to exit the Troika (IMF, ECB, EU) programme, Fitch Ratings is
hosting a
teleconference discussion on Monday 16 December at 14:00
GMT/15:00 CET, where
senior analysts from our Sovereign, Banks and Structured Finance
teams will
discuss their credit expectations for the country going into the
new year.
Specifically, is the country at a turning point?
Ireland remains a highly indebted country and the financial
system is still
vulnerable with banks' loan portfolios deteriorating, despite
public
recapitalisation and the authorities' renewed efforts to
accelerate mortgage
resolution.
Topics to be covered in this discussion will include:
- Sovereign rating sensitivities and Ireland's relative standing
in the broader
eurozone periphery
- Irish bank challenges in 2014: Asset quality drivers,
profitability, long-term
capital generation, central bank provisioning, ECB Asset Quality
Review and EBA
Stress Test, rating triggers.
- Irish housing market: Outlook for house prices, mortgage
arrears and
resolution schemes, mortgage affordability, impact on Irish RMBS
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can be
emailed in advance to rachel.cros@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference Details:
Date: Monday 16 December
Time: 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
Registration:
here
Contact:
Rachel Cros
Director, Business & Relationship Management
+44 203 530 1356
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
