(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) As the first eurozone country to exit the Troika (IMF, ECB, EU) programme, Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference discussion on Ireland on Monday 16 December at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET, where senior analysts from our Sovereign, Banks and Structured Finance teams will discuss their credit expectations for the country going into the new year. Specifically, is the country at a turning point? Ireland remains a highly indebted country and the financial system is still vulnerable with banks' loan portfolios deteriorating, despite public recapitalisation and the authorities' renewed efforts to accelerate mortgage resolution. Topics to be covered in this discussion will include: - Sovereign rating sensitivities and Ireland's relative standing in the broader eurozone periphery - Irish bank challenges in 2014: Asset quality drivers, profitability, long-term capital generation, central bank provisioning, ECB Asset Quality Review and EBA Stress Test, rating triggers. - Irish housing market: Outlook for house prices, mortgage arrears and resolution schemes, mortgage affordability, impact on Irish RMBS This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to rachel.cros@fitchratings.com. Teleconference Details: Date: Monday 16 December Time: 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET Registration: here Contact: Rachel Cros Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 203 530 1356 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Irish Banks - Amended here Ireland here 2014 Outlook: European Structured Finance here