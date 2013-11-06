LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference on Tuesday
12 November at 11.30GMT to discuss in further detail its new
Middle East and
North Africa Sovereign Credit Overview report.
Chaired by Richard Fox, Senior Director in Fitch's Sovereign
Rating Group, the
discussion will feature Paul Gamble, Director, Amelie Roux,
Director, and Arnaud
Louis, Associate Director.
Key discussion points will include:
-- MENA: Divergence Widens
-- GCC: Steady Progress
-- Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco - Different Models of Transition
The discussion will be followed by a question and answer
session. Questions can
also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Tuesday 12 November
Time: 11:30 GMT
Registration:Fitch's report 'MENA Sovereign Credit Overview', is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
