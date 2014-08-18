(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference on Tuesday,
August 19th at 2:00pm EDT to discuss the agency's medians for
nonprofit
hospitals and health care systems.
Fitch analysts Jim LeBuhn, Emily Wadhwani, and Michael Burger
will share their
insights on the broad trends impacting the sector including:
-- Declines in operating profitability across all rating
categories for the
first time in six fiscal years;
- -Stronger balance sheet liquidity metrics including
year-over-year
improvements to days cash on hand (DCOH), cushion and
cash-to-debt ratios;
- -Stable median leverage metrics for investment-grade
borrowers.
Prepared remarks will last approximately 15 minutes with a Q&A
session to
follow. Dial-in details are:
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-6296
Conference ID: 80250904
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days beginning at
5:00pm EDT on
August 19th until 11:59pm EDT on September 15th using the
numbers below:
U.S: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 80250904
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems Interactive Peer
Study (Amended)
here
