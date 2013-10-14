(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Further to its recent series of
events on the
emerging Europe Outlook, Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference discussion on
Tuesday 15 October, 14:00 BST, to discuss some of the key themes
from the events
in further detail.
Speakers include Paul Rawkins, Senior Director and Fitch's Head
of Emerging
Europe Sovereign Ratings, his colleague Charles Seville, a
Director in our
Sovereign team, plus James Watson, Managing Director, Financial
Institutions and
Roelof Steenekamp, Director and Head of Research for EMEA
Corporates.
Topics will include:
- Turkey: Waning Investor Appetite?
- Russia: Emerging Risks
- Russian and Turkish Banks: Outlooks Still Stable Despite
Emerging Market
Pressures
- Corporates: Evolution vs Revolution - How Will Corporates Deal
With A Changing
Global Growth Balance?
There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the analysts'
remarks. Questions
can also be emailed in advance to:
claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date/Time: Tuesday 15 October, 14:00 BST
Registration in advance at:
here
Contact:
Claire Dopson
Director
Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
