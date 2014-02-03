LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Following Fitch Ratings' affirmation of Kenya's ratings on Friday 31 January, the agency will host a teleconference discussion at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday 4 February to discuss the fundamentals of Kenya's credit story and likely drivers of the ratings. Hosted by Richard Fox, our Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns, the discussion will offer an updated perspective on Kenya's economic and political environment after a visit to Nairobi in early January. Mr Fox will be joined by Carmen Altenkirch, Director, and Lead Analyst for Kenya. Key topics will include: - How likely is Kenya to hit 6% growth in 2014 and beyond? - Prospects and implications of its eurobond issuance - Prospects for its twin deficits against the background of a harsher post-tapering financial climate - Kenya's business environment: are reforms underway? - How much has Kenya's political risk subsided? A full rating report will be published shortly after the call. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com. Teleconference Details: Date: Tuesday 4 February Time: 11:00 GMT Participants are to register at the link below:B8E0D8F1088DA Contact: Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Claire Dopson Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.