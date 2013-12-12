(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a
teleconference in
Mandarin to discuss the pressing challenges facing China's life
and non-life
insurance sectors at 11am (Hong Kong/Beijing time) on Friday, 13
December 2013.
Chinese life insurers will maintain quality growth in 2014 with
increasing
product diversity and greater emphasis on margin improvement
instead of market
share. Fitch sees the agency channel as increasingly important
for them to
pursue sustainable and profitable growth, while larger insurers
with established
agency bases have the advantage in developing more professional
and productive
agency forces.
The country's non-life insurers face a weaker underwriting
margin despite strong
growth dynamics. In particular, the increase in acquisition
expenses due to
market rivalry and escalation in claims costs will weaken the
underwriting
margin of motor insurance business. On-going capital
contribution is inevitable
as premium growth continues to outpace non-life insurers'
internal surplus
generation.
The Mandarin teleconference is organised in conjunction with
Fitch's new reports
on China's life and non-life sectors, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Jeffrey Liew, Head of Asia-Pacific Insurance Ratings, will
deliver opening
remarks on the call. Joyce Huang and Terrence Wong, Directors of
the Insurance
Ratings team, will elaborate on China's new landscape for the
life and non-life
sectors before a Q&A session with callers.
Participants are requested to complete online registration in
advance through
this link:
here
Market participants can contact Maggie Tang
(maggie.tang@fitchratings.com, +852
2263 9898) for enquiries.
Media representatives can contact Wai-Lun Wan
(wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852
2263 9935) for enquiries.
Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start
time.
Please quote Conference ID # 18823676
Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610
Participant Toll Dial-In Numbers:
Australia, Sydney 0283733582
Canada, Toronto +16474269740
China, Domestic 4001203170
China, Domestic 8008700210
Hong Kong +85230512792
India, Mumbai +912230985882
Japan, Domestic 0120301736
Japan, Tokyo 81345808341
Korea (South), Seoul +82262064371
Macau +85362625244
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610
New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281
Singapore +6531580667
Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419
United Kingdom, London +442036514876
United States, New York +18455071610
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Numbers:
Australia 1800725000
Canada 18555760539
Hong Kong 800906648
India 180030000597
Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845
Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845
Korea (South) 0079861361784
Malaysia 1800816804
New Zealand 0800446046
Philippines 180016120170
Singapore 8006162313
Taiwan 00801615198
Thailand 008006121041
United Kingdom 08082341369
United States 18007429301
Vietnam 18004819
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com shortly
after the call.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
