(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference in Mandarin to discuss the pressing challenges facing China's life and non-life insurance sectors at 11am (Hong Kong/Beijing time) on Friday, 13 December 2013. Chinese life insurers will maintain quality growth in 2014 with increasing product diversity and greater emphasis on margin improvement instead of market share. Fitch sees the agency channel as increasingly important for them to pursue sustainable and profitable growth, while larger insurers with established agency bases have the advantage in developing more professional and productive agency forces. The country's non-life insurers face a weaker underwriting margin despite strong growth dynamics. In particular, the increase in acquisition expenses due to market rivalry and escalation in claims costs will weaken the underwriting margin of motor insurance business. On-going capital contribution is inevitable as premium growth continues to outpace non-life insurers' internal surplus generation. The Mandarin teleconference is organised in conjunction with Fitch's new reports on China's life and non-life sectors, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. Jeffrey Liew, Head of Asia-Pacific Insurance Ratings, will deliver opening remarks on the call. Joyce Huang and Terrence Wong, Directors of the Insurance Ratings team, will elaborate on China's new landscape for the life and non-life sectors before a Q&A session with callers. Participants are requested to complete online registration in advance through this link: here Market participants can contact Maggie Tang (maggie.tang@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898) for enquiries. Media representatives can contact Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935) for enquiries. Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start time. Please quote Conference ID # 18823676 Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610 Participant Toll Dial-In Numbers: Australia, Sydney 0283733582 Canada, Toronto +16474269740 China, Domestic 4001203170 China, Domestic 8008700210 Hong Kong +85230512792 India, Mumbai +912230985882 Japan, Domestic 0120301736 Japan, Tokyo 81345808341 Korea (South), Seoul +82262064371 Macau +85362625244 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610 New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281 Singapore +6531580667 Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419 United Kingdom, London +442036514876 United States, New York +18455071610 Participant Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: Australia 1800725000 Canada 18555760539 Hong Kong 800906648 India 180030000597 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845 Korea (South) 0079861361784 Malaysia 1800816804 New Zealand 0800446046 Philippines 180016120170 Singapore 8006162313 Taiwan 00801615198 Thailand 008006121041 United Kingdom 08082341369 United States 18007429301 Vietnam 18004819 A replay of the teleconference will be available at www.fitchratings.com shortly after the call. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: 2014 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance 2014 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance here 2014 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.