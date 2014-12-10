(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a
teleconference in
Mandarin to discuss the pressing challenges facing China's life
and non-life
insurance sectors at 11am (Hong Kong/Beijing time) on Thursday,
11 December
2014.
Chinese life insurers have increased their riskier investments
including wealth
management products for higher yields, making their credit
profiles more
vulnerable to an economic downturn. However, Fitch expects the
life insurance
companies to rein in their investment activities in 2015 due to
their enhanced
risk awareness amid heightened regulatory supervision and more
stringent capital
rules stipulated in the proposed China Risk Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS).
Non-life insurers in China will continue to hunt for new capital
as business
expansion puts further strain on their solvency positions. Their
growth in 2015
will be driven by steady sales of motor vehicles, greater
penetration of
non-motor insurance lines and insurers' effort in expanding
their product reach.
The Mandarin teleconference is organised in conjunction with
Fitch's upcoming
2015 outlook reports on China's life and non-life sectors.
Jeffrey Liew, Head of Asia-Pacific Insurance Ratings, will
deliver opening
remarks on the call. Joyce Huang and Terrence Wong, Directors of
the insurance
ratings team, will elaborate on China's new landscape for the
life and non-life
sectors before a Q&A session with callers.
Participants are requested to complete online registration in
advance through
this link:
here
For enquiries, market participants can contact Mimi Zhao
(mimi.zhao@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9982).
Media representatives can contact Wai-Lun Wan
(wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852
2263 9935).
Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start
time.
Please quote Conference ID 44696997
Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610
Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:
Australia, Sydney 0283733582
Canada, Toronto +16474269740
China, Domestic 8008700210
China, Domestic 4001203170
France, Paris +33170950563
Germany, Frankfurt +496925739844
Hong Kong 85230512792
India, Mumbai +912230985882
Ireland, Dublin +35315269743
Japan, Domestic 0120301736
Japan, Tokyo 81345808341
Korea (South), Seoul +82264903527
Macau +85362625244
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610
New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281
Singapore +6531580667
Switzerland, Geneva +41225181517
Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419
United Kingdom, London +442036514876
United States, New York +18455071610
Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Numbers:
Australia 1800725000
Canada 18555760539
France 0800913185
Germany 08001802370
Hong Kong 800906648
India 180030000597
Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845
Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845
Korea (South) 0079861361784
Malaysia 1800816804
New Zealand 0800446046
Philippines 180016120170
Singapore 8006162313
Switzerland 0800835802
Taiwan 00801615198
Thailand 0018006121041
United Arab Emirates 8000174256
United Kingdom 08082341369
United States 18007429301
Vietnam 18004819
A replay of the teleconference will be available on the "Events"
page of the
Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com shortly after the call.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.