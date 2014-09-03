(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference
discussion on Thursday 4 September, 15:00 BST/10:00 EDT, to
discuss its new
report, US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate
Shock, in further
detail.
The teleconference will be chaired by James McCormack, our
Global Head of
Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, who will be joined by Ed
Parker, lead
author of the report and Fitch's Head of EMEA Sovereign Ratings.
Key discussion points will include:
-What is Fitch's base case for the Fed's exit strategy?
- Risks around the Fed's exit: To what extent is the market
prepared for shocks?
- Shock scenarios: Implications for the global economy of a
sharp rise in US
interest rates
- Potential impact on sovereign ratings
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can also be
emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Thursday 4 September
Time: 15:00 BST; 10:00 EDT
Registration:
here
get=registration.jsp&eventid=845082&sessionid=1&key=7101FA5A6589
94FB029C20B87785
2BB2&sourcepage=register
All participants must register for the teleconference using the
above URL.
A replay of the call will also be available at,
www.fitchratings.com, under
Fitch Events > Past Events.
The report, US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate
Shock, is
available at www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Claire Dopson (Business & Relationship Management)
Director
+44 203 530 1405
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
When the Fed Raises Rates: Likely Normalisation Path, Macro
Shock Scenario and
Sovereign Rating Implications
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.