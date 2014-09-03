(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on Thursday 4 September, 15:00 BST/10:00 EDT, to discuss its new report, US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock, in further detail. The teleconference will be chaired by James McCormack, our Global Head of Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, who will be joined by Ed Parker, lead author of the report and Fitch's Head of EMEA Sovereign Ratings. Key discussion points will include: -What is Fitch's base case for the Fed's exit strategy? - Risks around the Fed's exit: To what extent is the market prepared for shocks? - Shock scenarios: Implications for the global economy of a sharp rise in US interest rates - Potential impact on sovereign ratings This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Thursday 4 September Time: 15:00 BST; 10:00 EDT Registration: here get=registration.jsp&eventid=845082&sessionid=1&key=7101FA5A6589 94FB029C20B87785 2BB2&sourcepage=register All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. A replay of the call will also be available at, www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events. The report, US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock, is available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Claire Dopson (Business & Relationship Management) Director +44 203 530 1405 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: When the Fed Raises Rates: Likely Normalisation Path, Macro Shock Scenario and Sovereign Rating Implications here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.