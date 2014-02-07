(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Wednesday, 12 February, at 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA time to discuss key themes from its recently published Special Reports 'South African Non-Life Insurance: Catastrophe Claims and Competition Squeeze Margins' and 'South African Life Insurance: Strong Profitability Despite Unfavourable Operating Environment'. Non-life insurers' profitability has been adversely affected by the significant weather- related claims in November 2013, as well as by an increase in competition. The life insurance industry has performed strongly in recent periods despite challenging economic conditions. The most significant positive factor driving insurance profitability has been the strong equity market performance seen in recent years. The teleconference will discuss these drivers as well as the challenges facing South African insurers in the year ahead. Harish Gohil, Managing Director, Willem Loots, Director and Anna Bender, Associate Director in Fitch's insurance Group will lead the discussion on the call and there be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to fabrice.toka@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 12 February 2014 Time: 13:00 SA time/11:00 GMT Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here 5B55FF442DE75 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Harish Gohil Managing Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1257 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Willem Loots Director Insurance +27 11 290 9402 Anna Bender Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1671 Fabrice Toka Senior Director Business & Relationship Management +27 11 290 9413 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: South African Non-Life Insurance: Catastrophe Claims and Competition Squeeze Margins here South African Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.