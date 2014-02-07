(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
holding a
teleconference on Wednesday, 12 February, at 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA
time to discuss
key themes from its recently published Special Reports 'South
African Non-Life
Insurance: Catastrophe Claims and Competition Squeeze Margins'
and 'South
African Life Insurance: Strong Profitability Despite
Unfavourable Operating
Environment'.
Non-life insurers' profitability has been adversely affected by
the significant
weather- related claims in November 2013, as well as by an
increase in
competition. The life insurance industry has performed strongly
in recent
periods despite challenging economic conditions. The most
significant positive
factor driving insurance profitability has been the strong
equity market
performance seen in recent years. The teleconference will
discuss these drivers
as well as the challenges facing South African insurers in the
year ahead.
Harish Gohil, Managing Director, Willem Loots, Director and Anna
Bender,
Associate Director in Fitch's insurance Group will lead the
discussion on the
call and there be will time for Q&A. Participants can send
questions in advance
to fabrice.toka@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 12 February 2014
Time: 13:00 SA time/11:00 GMT
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
5B55FF442DE75
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1257
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Willem Loots
Director
Insurance
+27 11 290 9402
Anna Bender
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1671
Fabrice Toka
Senior Director
Business & Relationship Management
+27 11 290 9413
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
South African Non-Life Insurance: Catastrophe Claims and
Competition Squeeze
Margins
here
South African Life Insurance
here
