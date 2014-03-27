(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
sovereign support for banks globally and give an update on
rating paths on
Friday 28 March, at 15:00 GMT/16:00 Central European time/11:00
US Eastern time.
Fitch has today published a special report entitled "Sovereign
Support for
Banks'- Rating Path Expectations", which summarises Fitch's
views on the
evolution of sovereign support for banks globally. This follows
a global review
of bank support which led to the publication of a number of
rating actions
yesterday.
The rating actions included "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU
Banks to Negative
on Weakening Support," Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU
State-Sponsored Banks to
Negative on Weakening Support," "Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA
Banks; Downward
Revisions Likely for Most due to Weakening Support", " "Fitch
Affirms Support
Rating Floors of 5 HK Banks, Downward Revisions Likely," "Fitch
Affirms Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors for BNY Mellon, State Street
and Wells Fargo"
and "Fitch Affirms Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for
Large Canadian
Banks," dated 26 March 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also published a report entitled "US Bank Holdcos and
Opcos: Evolving
Risk profiles", which considers the potential implications of
single point of
entry resolution.
The following Fitch analysts will speak on the call:
James Longsdon, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions
Bridget Gandy, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions
Joo-Yung Lee, Managing Director, US Financial Institutions
There will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
steve.hooks@fitchratings.com
Teleconference details:
Date: Friday 28 March 2014
Time: 15:00 GMT
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30, North Colonnade,
London
Steve Hooks
Director (Business Relationship Management)
+44 203 530 1383
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Sovereign Support For Banks: Rating Path Expectations
here
