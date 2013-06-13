LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on Wednesday 19 June, 14.00 BST, to discuss prospects for Sub Saharan Africa. Chaired by Richard Fox, Fitch's Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereign Ratings, the discussion will draw on key themes from recently published research and country rating actions, as well as considering the outlook for the rest of the year. Richard will be joined by colleagues including Carmen Altenkirch (Director) and Arnaud Louis (Associate Director). Key topics will include: Angola: Positive Outlook affirmed Kenya: Post election outlook Zambia: Good News/bad news - how to balance? Ghana: How Serious about Fiscal Consolidation? Nigeria: What hope for reform pre-election? New Bond Issues: Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia - more to come? Mozambique: The Infrastructure Challenge South Africa: Macro weakness/labour unrest not supportive of reform The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Wednesday 19 June Time: 14.00 BST Registration:(All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL). A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events Contact: Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Claire Dopson Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.