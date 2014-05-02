(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference
to discuss the
outlook for the Turkish insurance sector on Thursday 8 May, at
14.00 UK
time/15.00 Central European time/16.00 Turkish time.
This follows the publication of Fitch's report "Turkish
Insurance Sector -
Non-Life Back to Profit, Life Performance Steady", which is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team will
speak on the call.
She will explain the main factors shaping the market, including
economic and
demographic trends, government initiatives and foreign
investment.
There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Thursday 8 May 2014
Time: 14.00 UK time/15.00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
4DDFBB30D3CE8
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.