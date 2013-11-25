(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
the outlook for the UK life insurance sector on Wednesday 27
November, at 14.00
UK time/15.00 Central European time.
This follows the publication of Fitch's report "2014 Outlook: UK
Life
Insurance", which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
David Prowse and Clara Hughes, Senior Directors in Fitch's
Insurance team, will
speak on the call. They will explain the most important factors
for UK life
ratings and Fitch's outlook for the sector, with reference to
low interest
rates, alternative investments, regulatory developments and
management strategy.
There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 27 November 2013
Time: 14.00 UK time/15.00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Clara Hughes (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: UK Life Insurance
here
