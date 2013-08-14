(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the UK life insurance sector in the wake of its first half results on Wednesday 21 August, at 14.30 UK time/15.30 Central European time. The UK life insurance sector reported a strong set of H113 results despite the sluggish economy. Fitch's rating outlook for the sector remains stable, indicating that the majority of UK life insurer ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months. David Prowse, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 21 August 2013 Time: 14.30 UK time/15:30 CET Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here UrhNxTzBIQujR A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse (Analytical) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: UK Life Insurers Upbeat; Ratings Outlook Stable here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.