LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
the UK life insurance sector in the wake of its first half
results on Wednesday
21 August, at 14.30 UK time/15.30 Central European time.
The UK life insurance sector reported a strong set of H113
results despite the
sluggish economy. Fitch's rating outlook for the sector remains
stable,
indicating that the majority of UK life insurer ratings are
likely to be
affirmed over the next 12-24 months.
David Prowse, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team, will
speak on the call.
There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any
questions in
advance of the teleconference call to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 21 August 2013
Time: 14.30 UK time/15:30 CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
UrhNxTzBIQujR
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
UK Life Insurers Upbeat; Ratings Outlook Stable
here
