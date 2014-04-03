(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
its updated outlook for the UK life insurance sector on Monday 7
April, at 14:00
UK time/15:00 Central European time.
Fitch recently revised the sector outlook for UK life insurers
to negative,
reflecting threats to insurers' profitability from three
recently announced
initiatives: the ending of compulsory annuitisation and a 0.75%
cap on charges
for pension auto-enrolment default funds - both with effect from
April 2015 -
and a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into whether
insurers are
managing business in closed funds in customers' best interests.
The ending of compulsory annuitisation is a game-changer for the
sector. The
potential consequences of this, and the other changes announced,
will vary from
one insurer to another, according to their business mix (for
more details see
"Fitch: UK Life Outlook Negative Post New Legislation,
Regulation", available at
www.fitchratings.com).
David Prowse and Clara Hughes, Senior Directors in Fitch's
Insurance team, will
speak on the call. They will explain the changes that have been
announced, how
they will affect insurers and the implications for credit
ratings.
The call will be interactive with opportunities for callers to
ask questions.
Participants can also send questions in advance to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Monday 7 April 2014
Time: 14:00 UK time/15:00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
9078ABEBA3585
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Clara Hughes (Analytical)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.