LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference
to discuss the
UK personal motor insurance sector on Wednesday 7 May, at 10:00
UK time/11:00
Central European time.
This follows the publication of Fitch's report "UK Personal
Motor Insurance -
Innovation and Opportunities in a Challenging Market", which is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Anna Bender, Associate Director and Martyn Street, Senior
Director from Fitch's
Insurance team will speak on the call. They will discuss the
current market
environment and comment on technical innovation with the
potential to shape the
market in the future, including telematics technologies and big
data.
There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 7 May 2014
Time: 10:00 UK time/11:00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
F619579C92E88
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1350
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anna Bender (Analytical)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
