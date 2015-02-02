(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host conference calls Thurs. Feb. 5th to discuss the 2015 outlook for Latin American Banks. The English language call with be held at 9:30AM eastern. The Spanish language call will be held at 11:00AM eastern. Fitch managing director and Financial Institutions head Franklin Santarelli will be joined by senior directors Alejandro Garcia, Rene Medrano, and Theresa Paiz-Fredel, to discuss: - Brazilian Banks: Strong Headwinds - Mexican Banks: Will Loan Growth (and Earnings) Finally Recover? - Andean Banks: Under a Moderate Slowdown in Economic Growth - Venezuela, Argentina and Ecuador: Navigating Turbulent Waters The call will last one hour, including a Q&A session following the 35-40 minute presentation. PowerPoint presentations will be uploaded to the Fitch Events website. English language dial-in details are: --Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --Participant International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 77916413 Spanish language dial-in details are: --Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --Participant International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 77917473 Local Market Participant Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: Argentina 08006660273 Bolivia 800100835 Brazil 08008916189 Chile 12300206168 Colombia 018009130176 Costa Rica 08000130990 El Salvador 8006392 Mexico 018009269157 Panama 0018002018157 Peru 080052957 Uruguay 00040190120 Venezuela 08001002762 Replays for each of the calls will be available for 30 days and are accessible via the following dial-ins using the appropriate conference ID number: --Replay Dial-In Number for U.S. participants: (855) 859-2056 --Replay Dial-In Number for international participants: (404) 537-3406 To view related research, please visit www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.