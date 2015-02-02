(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host conference
calls Thurs.
Feb. 5th to discuss the 2015 outlook for Latin American Banks.
The English
language call with be held at 9:30AM eastern. The Spanish
language call will be
held at 11:00AM eastern.
Fitch managing director and Financial Institutions head Franklin
Santarelli will
be joined by senior directors Alejandro Garcia, Rene Medrano,
and Theresa
Paiz-Fredel, to discuss:
- Brazilian Banks: Strong Headwinds
- Mexican Banks: Will Loan Growth (and Earnings) Finally
Recover?
- Andean Banks: Under a Moderate Slowdown in Economic Growth
- Venezuela, Argentina and Ecuador: Navigating Turbulent Waters
The call will last one hour, including a Q&A session
following the 35-40 minute
presentation. PowerPoint presentations will be uploaded to the
Fitch Events
website.
English language dial-in details are:
--Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--Participant International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 77916413
Spanish language dial-in details are:
--Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--Participant International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 77917473
Local Market Participant Toll Free Dial-In Numbers:
Argentina 08006660273
Bolivia 800100835
Brazil 08008916189
Chile 12300206168
Colombia 018009130176
Costa Rica 08000130990
El Salvador 8006392
Mexico 018009269157
Panama 0018002018157
Peru 080052957
Uruguay 00040190120
Venezuela 08001002762
Replays for each of the calls will be available for 30 days and
are accessible
via the following dial-ins using the appropriate conference ID
number:
--Replay Dial-In Number for U.S. participants: (855) 859-2056
--Replay Dial-In Number for international participants: (404)
537-3406
To view related research, please visit www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
