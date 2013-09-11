(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to
discuss its approach to addressing support in bank ratings in
light of the
evolving dynamics of support for banks on Thursday 12 September,
at 2:00pm UK
time/3:00pm Central European time/9:00am US Eastern time.
Fitch has outlined three rating paths addressing the important
topic of support
in its portfolio of bank ratings in light of the evolving
support dynamics for
banks worldwide.
While additional laws and rules need to be developed and agreed,
Fitch believes
the direction of travel is sufficiently established to outline
the paths in two
reports, entitled "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths," and "The
Evolving
Dynamics of Support for Banks," which are available by clicking
the links below,
or on www.fitchratings.com.
Participants can email any questions in advance of the
teleconference call to:
steve.hooks@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Thursday, 12 September
Time: 2:00pm UK time/3:00pm CET/9:00am US Eastern time.
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
Steve Hooks (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 20 3530 1383
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James Longsdon (Analytical)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com .
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
