LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to
discuss the Austrian insurance sector on Friday, 3 May at 10.00
UK time/11.00
Central European time.
Austrian insurers are challenged by a stagnating domestic market
but benefit
from their strong positions in insurance markets in Central
Eastern and
South-Eastern Europe, according to a report Fitch recently
published on the
sector, entitled "Austrian Insurance: Stagnating Domestic
Market."
Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team, will
speak on the call.
There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any
questions in
advance of the teleconference call to:
frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Friday 3 May 2013
Time: 10.00 UK time / 11:00 CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
David Turner (Business Relationship Management)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1442
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Dr. Stephan Kalb (Analytical)
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com .
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Austrian Insurance: Stagnating Domestic Market
