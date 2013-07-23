(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Higher interest rates and U.S. home
prices will likely
moderate housing growth rates during second half-2013 (2H'13),
according to
Fitch Ratings.
New home construction is gaining share of the total market as
some existing home
owners remain reluctant to list and sell their homes. The large
public builders
are gaining share largely due to their land resources, liquidity
and access to
capital markets. Fitch will be discussing this and other market
and competitive
trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference
call to take
place this morning at 11AM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss first
quarter-2013 (1Q'13)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the
U.S. housing
sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about
the outlook for
the remainder of 2013 and 2014. Fitch will also provide a brief
sector recap for
1Q'13 and expectations for 2Q'13. Robert Curran and Robert
Rulla will answer
questions after the formal presentation
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Tuesday, July 23
--Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
--Conference ID: 20953091
--U.S/Canada: +1-877-467-8597
--International: +1-706-902-0405
--Call Leader: Robert Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: July 23, 2013 @ 2:00 pm ET - Aug. 23, 2013 @
11:30 pm ET
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 20953091
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Summer 2013', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line -- Summer 2013
here
