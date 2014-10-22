(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Positive and negative reports on
U.S. housing
metrics are still intermingling month-by-month, though growth in
residential
construction should be more consistent next year, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Despite a disappointing 2014, new construction metrics should
improve
nonetheless for the full year. This along with other favorable
market
developments should support stronger housing growth in 2015
despite somewhat
higher interest rates and more measured home price inflation.
Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive
trends during its
quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place
this afternoon
at 2PM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss second
quarter 2014 (2Q'14)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's recently
tempered outlook for
the U.S. housing sector and expectations for public
homebuilders. Managing
Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the
call leader and
provide insights about the outlook for year 2014 and 2015, as
well as give a
brief sector recap for 2Q'14. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla
will answer
questions after the formal presentation
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
--Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
--Conference ID: 24033525
--Toll-Free Dial In Number: +1-877-819-0869
--Call Leader: Robert Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 22, 2014
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 24033525
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2014', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Fall 2014)
here
