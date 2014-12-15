(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference on 17 December at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET to discuss the outlook for 2015 for the German Non-Life Insurance Sector. This follows our recent outlook report for 2015 on German Non-Life Insurance Sector. The teleconference will be chaired by Andreas Wagenknecht, Director in Fitch's Business & Relationship Management team in Frankfurt, who will be joined by colleagues Dr. Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's Insurance team and Dr. Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team in Frankfurt. Key discussion points will include: - Sector outlook & rating outlook - Market developments and expectations for 2015 in the sector - Questions & Answers This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com. To register your interest for this conference call and to receive the dial-in numbers and passcode, please follow the link below by copying and pasting the below link into your URL: here 983537DDA7738 All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. For those people unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be available on the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call. Contact: Andreas Wagenknecht Director +49 69 76 80 76 235 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60528 Frankfurt Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.