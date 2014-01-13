(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the German public-sector insurance sector on Wednesday, 15 January, at 10.00 a.m. UK time/ 11.00 a.m. Central European time. Fitch will publish a report on the sector ahead of the call on Tuesday 14 January. The report will say that Fitch sees little likelihood of mergers between public-sector insurers. While the agency views public-sector insurers' non-life operations as stronger than the market average, their life operations show a below-average performance. Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's insurance team, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to: andreas.wagenknecht@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2014 Time: 10.00 a.m. UK time / 11:00 a.m. CET Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here C4183EA251984 A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Andreas Wagenknecht (Business Relationship Management) Director +49 69 768076 235 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 Frankfurt am Main, D-60325 Christoph Schmitt (Analytical) Director +49 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance here 2014 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.