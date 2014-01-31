(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Housing and Mortgage
Outlook
here
LONDON/NEW YORK/SYDNEY, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
hosting a
teleconference on Tuesday February 4 at 15:00 GMT/10:00 EST to
discuss key
themes from its recently published Global Housing and Mortgage
Outlook report.
The mortgage and housing market outlook for all 17 countries in
this report has
either improved or remained broadly the same compared with 12
months ago.
However, the forecast for house prices going into 2014 remains
more variable
across the globe.
Our teleconference will cover some of the highlights of the
report with
particular focus on the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands and
peripheral Europe. In
addition, the impact of these market trends on RMBS ratings will
be discussed.
The teleconference will be led by Philip Walsh, Fitch's Head of
EMEA Structured
Finance Business & Relationship Management and will take the
form of a Q+A
session with contributions from Gregg Kohansky and Rui Pereira,
Heads of RMBS
for EMEA and North America respectively, as well as other
individual country
experts.
Participants can only submit questions in advance, up to two
hours prior to the
start of the call, by emailing amy.smith@fitchratings.com.
The teleconference will make reference to sections of the global
housing report
during the call, which can be accessed via the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
To register for this teleconference call, please follow the link
below.
Registration will remain open until two hours before the call.
here
hSnTCVCaNiIdo
For those people unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be
available on
the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24
hours after the end
of the call.
Contact:
Philip Walsh
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1029
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gregg Kohansky
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1376
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.