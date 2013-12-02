(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference
to discuss the outlook for 2014 on the German non-life insurance
sector on
Tuesday, 3 December at 10.00 am UK time/11.00 Central European
time.
The competition for motor business in Germany has continued to
decline over the
past 12 months, and the sector has maintained underwriting
discipline during
2013. Fitch expects that gross written premiums for motor will
continue to grow
in 2013 and the trend of increasing premium rates is likely to
continue in 2014,
even if at a slower rate. As motor represents about one-third of
total non-life
premiums, Fitch believes that the sector will report improved
underwriting
profitability in 2014 after floods and hailstorms led to a
reversal of the
improving trend in 2013.
Dr. Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's Insurance team, as
well as
co-presenter Dr. Stephan Kalb, Senior Director, will speak on
the call. There
will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions
in advance of
the teleconference call to:
frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Tuesday 3 December 2013
Time: 10.00 am UK time / 11:00 am CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
David Turner (Business Relationship Management)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1442
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Dr. Christoph Schmitt (Analytical)
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.