(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the outlook for 2014 on the German non-life insurance sector on Tuesday, 3 December at 10.00 am UK time/11.00 Central European time. The competition for motor business in Germany has continued to decline over the past 12 months, and the sector has maintained underwriting discipline during 2013. Fitch expects that gross written premiums for motor will continue to grow in 2013 and the trend of increasing premium rates is likely to continue in 2014, even if at a slower rate. As motor represents about one-third of total non-life premiums, Fitch believes that the sector will report improved underwriting profitability in 2014 after floods and hailstorms led to a reversal of the improving trend in 2013. Dr. Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's Insurance team, as well as co-presenter Dr. Stephan Kalb, Senior Director, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to: frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 3 December 2013 Time: 10.00 am UK time / 11:00 am CET

Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events.