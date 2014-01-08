HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference to discuss the outlook for Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings at 4pm (Hong Kong/Singapore time) on Monday, 13 January 2014. The call is in conjunction with the agency's reports "2014 Outlook: Emerging Asia Sovereigns" and "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview", to be published on 10-13 January 2013. Fitch expects the Emerging Asia economy to expand 6.5% in 2014 - still the strongest growth of any global region, but the slowest regional rate since the crisis year 1998. Tighter US dollar funding conditions are bringing some of the region's vulnerabilities into focus. Economies with higher external funding needs and less resilient policy frameworks are likely to be most at risk from market stresses driven by tapering of the US Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. Meanwhile, the outlook for rebalancing and reform in China is a source of uncertainty not just for China's own credit profile, but also for the regional and global economy. Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, will host the call. Participants are requested to complete online registration ahead of the call at this link:Market participants may contact Tracy Phee (tracy.phee@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7209) for enquiries. Media representatives may contact Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935); Iselle Gonzalez (iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com, +61 2 8256 0326); Bindu Menon (bindu.menon@fitchratings.com, +91 22 4000 1727) or Leslie Tan (leslie.tan@fitchratings.com, +65 696 7234) for enquiries. Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start time. 