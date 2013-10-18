(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Recent struggles within the U.S.
government, tight
credit standards and higher prices and interest rates will serve
to moderate
housing growth rates during the balance of 2013 and into 2014,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
Housing is still relatively early in its cyclical recovery with
the up-cycle
likely to last at least through 2014 (barring an economic
recession). The large
public builders are taking advantage of the increased demand and
where possible
pricing aggressively - to the advantage of market share and
margins. During the
past year these companies have typically tapped capital markets,
extending debt
maturities and expanding their liquidity to support robust land
and development
activities. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and
competitive
trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference
call, to take
place Monday morning at 11 AM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss second
quarter-2013 (2Q'13)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the
U.S. housing
sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about
the outlook for
2013 and 2014, as well as give a brief sector recap for 2Q'13
and expectations
for 2H'13. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions
after the
formal presentation
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Monday, October 21, 2013
--Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
--Conference ID: 89032007
--Participant Dial-In Number: +1-877-819-0869
--Call Leader: Robert Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: Oct. 21, 2013 - Nov. 20, 2013
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 89032007
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2013', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
