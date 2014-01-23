(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Although U.S. housing activity will
remain stagnant
during the seasonally slow winter months, a solid spring selling
season is in
the offing, according to Fitch Ratings.
Housing demand moderated during the past few quarters. The
reasons for the
movement were numerous, from reaction to sharply higher home
prices and interest
rates, tight credit standards, uncertainty because of the
well-publicized
government shutdown and Congressional battles over the budget
and debt limits.
The larger public builders will continue to have superior access
to capital
markets and well-positioned land, enabling them to exploit the
on-going cyclical
housing expansion. Fitch will be discussing this and other
market and
competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder
conference call
to take place this morning at 11 AM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss third
quarter 2013 (3Qâ€™13)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitchâ€™s outlook for
the U.S. housing
sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about
the outlook for
the 4Qâ€™13 and 2014, as well as give a brief sector recap for
3Qâ€™13. Robert
Rulla will also be on hand to answer questions along with Curran
after the
formal presentation.
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Thursday, January 23
--Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
--Conference ID: 37212173
--Dial-in Number: +1-877-467-8597
--Call Leader: Robert Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: Jan. 23, 2014 â€“ Feb. 23, 2014
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--Replay ID: 37212173
The conference call follows the release of Fitchâ€™s â€˜U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line â€“ Quarterly Update: Winter 2013/2014â€™, which is
available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™ or by clicking on the link at the end
of the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Winter
2013-2014)
here
