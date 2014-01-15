(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will be hosting
conference calls
in English and Spanish to provide an overview of its 2014
Outlooks for Latin
American Banks and Insurance.
The banking calls will be held on Wed., January 22nd at 9:30 AM
EST in English
and at 1:00 PM EST in Spanish.
The insurance calls will be held on Thurs., January 23rd at 9:30
AM EST in
English and at 1:00 PM EST in Spanish.
Managing Director for Financial Institutions, Franklin
Santarelli, will moderate
the banking call, joined by Alejandro Garcia and Rene Medrano,
who will share
their insights on key banking issues, including:
--Fitch's rating and sector outlooks;
--Common trends and diverging factors among LATAM Banks;
--Asset Quality and profitability under a less benign scenario;
--Increasing pressures on capital and liquidity.
Franklin Santarelli will also moderate the insurance calls,
joined by Rodrigo
Salas and Eduardo Recinos, who will share their insights on key
insurance
issues, including:
--LATAM Insurance Industry: More room to grow;
--Outlook for 2014;
--Opportunities and challenges of the Brazilian Insurance
Industry;
--The Mexican Insurance Industry: time to take off?;
Prepared remarks will last approximately 40 minutes with a Q&A
session to
follow.
A PowerPoint presentation will be provided 24 hours before to
registrants, and
will also be available on Fitch's events page the day of the
presentation.
2014 Outlook: Latin American Banks
English Dial-in details are:
--U.S. Participant Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 34046102
Spanish Dial-in details are:
-- U.S. Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 34056158
2014 Outlook: Latin American Insurance
English Dial-in details are:
--U.S. Participant Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 34061146
Spanish Dial-in details are:
-- U.S. Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
--International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405
--Conference and Replay ID: 34064381
Replays for each of the calls will be available for 30 days and
are accessible
through the following numbers:
--English Replay Dial-In Number for U.S. participants: (855)
859-2056
--English Replay Dial-In Number for international participants:
(404) 537-3406
--Spanish Replay Dial-In Number: (855) 859-2056
--Spanish Replay Dial-In Number for international participants:
(404) 537-3406
Fitch's 2014 Outlooks for Latin American Banks and Insurance are
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contacts:
Elizabeth Fogerty
Director
+1 (212) 908 0526
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
