(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will be hosting conference calls in English and Spanish to provide an overview of its 2014 Outlooks for Latin American Banks and Insurance. The banking calls will be held on Wed., January 22nd at 9:30 AM EST in English and at 1:00 PM EST in Spanish. The insurance calls will be held on Thurs., January 23rd at 9:30 AM EST in English and at 1:00 PM EST in Spanish. Managing Director for Financial Institutions, Franklin Santarelli, will moderate the banking call, joined by Alejandro Garcia and Rene Medrano, who will share their insights on key banking issues, including: --Fitch's rating and sector outlooks; --Common trends and diverging factors among LATAM Banks; --Asset Quality and profitability under a less benign scenario; --Increasing pressures on capital and liquidity. Franklin Santarelli will also moderate the insurance calls, joined by Rodrigo Salas and Eduardo Recinos, who will share their insights on key insurance issues, including: --LATAM Insurance Industry: More room to grow; --Outlook for 2014; --Opportunities and challenges of the Brazilian Insurance Industry; --The Mexican Insurance Industry: time to take off?; Prepared remarks will last approximately 40 minutes with a Q&A session to follow. A PowerPoint presentation will be available on Fitch's events page the day of the presentation. 2014 Outlook: Latin American Banks English Dial-in details are: --U.S. Participant Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 34046102 Spanish Dial-in details are: -- U.S. Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 34056158 2014 Outlook: Latin American Insurance English Dial-in details are: --U.S. Participant Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 34061146 Spanish Dial-in details are: -- U.S. Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 --International Dial-In Number: (706) 902-0405 --Conference and Replay ID: 34064381 Replays for each of the calls will be available for 30 days and are accessible through the following numbers: --English Replay Dial-In Number for U.S. participants: (855) 859-2056 --English Replay Dial-In Number for international participants: (404) 537-3406 --Spanish Replay Dial-In Number: (855) 859-2056 --Spanish Replay Dial-In Number for international participants: (404) 537-3406 Fitch's 2014 Outlooks for Latin American Banks and Insurance are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contacts: Elizabeth Fogerty Director +1 (212) 908 0526 elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.