LONDON, Sept 26 European supermarkets should be
forced to disclose vendor allowance contributions to make it
easier to spot errors or aggressive accounting, Fitch Ratings
said, an issue highlighted by news this week of a profit
overstatement at Tesco.
Suppliers pay vendor allowances to supermarkets, for example
when sales reach a certain volume, or in return for a prominent
position on retailers' shelves.
The credit ratings agency said on Friday such information
disclosures would improve transparency as well as competitor
comparisons and would bring European accounting rules in line
with regulation already in place in the United States.
Tesco was forced to cut its profit outlook for a third time
in two months earlier this week when it revealed it had been
overly ambitious in predicting the sales of products in its UK
food business. That in turn cut the cash rebates Tesco receives
from suppliers who pay out when certain volumes are achieved.
"In the short-term transparency might be achieved through a
voluntary initiative among the industry," Fitch Ratings said in
a report.
In the United States, vendor allowances are roughly
equivalent to 8 percent of the cost of goods sold, Fitch Ratings
analysts said.
Applying this rule of thumb to Tesco, its vendor allowance
for 2013/14 could have been around 5.6 billion euros ($7
billion), or 81 percent of earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, amortisation and rent costs, Fitch Ratings said.
"Where performance is deteriorating there is a risk that
this practice becomes cumulative and increasingly large
adjustments are made to pull more income into a period and push
more costs out, until the adjustments become unsustainable,"
Fitch Ratings said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)