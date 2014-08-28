(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks Chart of the Month
August 2014
here
BANGKOK, August 27 (Fitch) Thai commercial banks have sufficient
buffers to cope
with a downturn, but they could be challenged if there is an
economic slowdown
that is more severe or protracted than expected, says Fitch
Ratings in its APAC
Banks - Chart of the Month report.
Loan growth has slowed down over the past year, while capital
levels are
acceptable and non-performing loans (NPLs) appear to have
stabilised. However,
overall levels of private-sector and household leverage have
remained high (at
154% and 83% of GDP respectively), which could quickly lead to
credit quality
concerns in an economic recession.
Fitch expects loan growth to pick up in 2H14 as the business
environment becomes
more stable and pent-up investment is released. An increase in
loan growth is
also likely to contribute to greater deposit competition among
banks,
particularly as underlying trends in funding already show
tighter liquidity
conditions.
The report is available by clicking on the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
