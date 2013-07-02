(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Japanese "mega bank" Mitsubishi
UFJ's announcement
today that it is attempting to buy a majority stake of up to 75%
in Thailand's
Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) may mark a step-up in MUFG's overseas
strategy, Fitch
Ratings says. The acquisition would accelerate MUFG's offshore
growth beyond its
organic strategy in emerging Asia if successful, even though it
is a small
acquisition relative to the group's size.
The transaction is in line with our expectation for MUFG's
strategy to expand in
the Asian retail segment. We also consider it the best
positioned of the three
mega banks for further acquisitions, as its enhanced capital
gives it more
options for overseas growth.
If successful, this would be the first acquisition of a majority
stake in Asia
by a Japanese mega bank. A controlling holding would give MUFG a
tighter grip on
management, controls and reporting and the ability to merge the
retail- and
SME-focussed BAY with its own Thai branch, which concentrates on
Japanese
corporates, to generate synergies. MUFG's results would receive
a boost from the
consolidation of BAY's earnings over time, especially if
profitability synergies
materialise through the development of the retail and corporate
franchises.
The transaction is ratings neutral for MUFG because the
immediate impact on the
consolidated financial position, including its effects on
capital, are limited.
We expect the group's fully loaded Basel III common equity Tier
1 capital ratio
of 11.1% at end-March 2013 to reduce by just 50bp-60bp as a
result of the
acquisition.
Quicker international expansion through an acquisition can raise
both credit and
operational risks, particularly if it brings exposures to
unfamiliar customer
segments and geographical markets. MUFG's ambitions to enter
Thai consumer
lending through the BAY deal highlight a growing tolerance for
risks as it
pursues its offshore strategy.
BAY's 'BBB' rating could benefit from liquidity and capital
support from a new
owner if MUFG acquires a majority stake. BAY is Thailand's
fifth-largest
commercial bank by consolidated assets, with around 8% market
share.
MUFG, one of Japan's three mega banks along with Sumitomo Mitsui
and Mizuho,
announced a strategic partnership with BAY through its wholly
owned subsidiary,
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. This involves the acquisition of
GE Capital's 25%
stake in BAY, together with the intention to launch a tender
offer to build a
majority stake. The transaction is subject to regulatory and
other approvals.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
