(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Thailand's insurance industry is likely to grow steadily in 2015 supported by improving economic activity, low market penetration, and a rising middle-income population, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. In addition, the strengthening in regulatory capital requirements would likely lead to industry consolidation. Fitch's stable outlooks for 2015 for both the life and non-life insurance sectors are based on insurers' solid credit fundamental, strong capitalisation and the growth potential of the industry. The agency also believes the implementation of Phase 2 of a risk-based capital (RBC) framework, while challenging in the short term, would benefit the industry in the long term. Thailand's insurance regulator is in the process of implementing RBC Phase 2 as part of the regulatory reform to strengthen the industry and be more aligned with the global standards. The more principle-based orientation should encourage insurers to enhance their internal risk management frameworks. The reform also includes a plan to increase minimum capital requirements for both life and non-life insurers. This is likely to lead to industry consolidation, especially in the fragmented non-life insurance industry. Fitch views having a sound distribution strategy that is effective would be important for life insurers to sustain solid growth and sound profitability in the future. At the same time, non-life sector's growth is likely to pick up in 2015 supported by higher motor insurance demand from a rise in car sales and demand for industrial risk protection from increased infrastructure spending. The sector outlook may be revised to negative if there is a material increase in risk appetite in the industry without an accompanying increase in capital and profitability buffers. A sustained economic slowdown that materially impacts insurers' earnings could also have a negative impact on the sector outlook, although Fitch believes such an event is unlikely to occur in the near term. Insurers' ability to maintain solid credit fundamentals after the strengthening in the regulatory capital requirements would be positive to the sector outlook. Contact: Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217