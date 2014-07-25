(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 25 (Fitch) Thai banks' loan growth is
likely to
accelerate in the second half of 2014, after domestic-listed
lenders posted an
increase of just 1.5% year-to-date in 1H14, says Fitch Ratings.
This will be
reflective of an improving macroeconomic environment. However,
we caution that
asset-quality pressures on the banking system are likely to
remain - given
Thailand's rapid accumulation of private-sector debt since 2011,
combined with
the weak economy through 2H13-1H14.
Aggregated second-quarter performance data for Thailand's 11
listed domestic
banks reflect a continuation of the weak macroeconomic and
business environment.
Profitability and loan growth improved from the first quarter,
but loan growth
in particular continued to be slow relative to its historical
average. A
positive note is that impaired loans and the total regulatory
capital ratio have
both remained roughly flat over the last few quarters, at 3.0%
and 15.5%
respectively.
Fitch has maintained that Thailand's economy is reasonably
well-positioned to
rebound from short, negative shocks, and the country is likely
to be able to
avoid a protracted recession and recover steadily - assuming a
continuation of
the relative stabilisation of the political environment since
June. The credit
environment has turned more cautiously optimistic for banks, and
we expect they
will target increased lending through to end-2014. Fitch expects
credit growth
of above 5% for the full year, as economic growth gradually
picks up from the
slowdown in investment and weak consumer confidence.
Regulatory capital ratios are likely to remain stable alongside
the improving
credit environment. There should be a continued trend for Thai
banks to issue
Basel III Tier 2 notes over the next 18 months, but this will
principally be to
replace legacy instruments that are being redeemed or amortised
- and not an
indication of capital strain.
Yet the rapid accumulation of private-sector debt since 2010
remains a concern
for the banking sector despite the generally stable short-term
outlook. As of
March 2014, bank credit to the private sector represented nearly
155% of GDP. As
a result, Thailand now has among the highest ratio of private
sector debt to GDP
in emerging markets. This, in turn, suggests that asset-quality
pressures remain
a risk in light of the combination of a very rapid accumulation
of debt with the
marked slowdown in economic activity.
Furthermore, the aggregate Thai banks' loans/deposits ratio
continued to rise in
2Q14, and could be a factor to monitor. This indicates that
there may be
heightened deposit competition ahead, especially for those banks
looking to
expand lending - which could in turn have an impact on net
interest margins.
Contacts:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17, 67 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok, Thailand 10330
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations -
Leslie Tan
Wai Lun Wan
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a
post on the
Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article
can be accessed
at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of
Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.