(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Thai
property
developers face the risk of slowing growth as expected
decreasing purchasing
power is likely to suppress housing demand. Banks have become
stricter on
lending to individuals, as household debt has risen to almost
80% of GDP at
end-June 2013. This could increase the rejection rate as well
as a delay in the
purchasing decisions of new customers.
On the supply side, new launches for the first nine months of
2013 rose 28.5%
yoy by units and 36.2% yoy in value, according to the Agency
for Real Estate
Affairs (AREA). Most of the new launches are condominium
projects, and a large
number of projects are likely to be completed in the later part
of the year.
This would take condominium completions in 2013 to a record
level, according to
CBRE Research Thailand, Colliers International Thailand and some
large
developers. However, there may be some construction delays due
to the continued
labour shortage.
In Fitch's view, the impact on large listed Thai developers with
strong brands
and well-diversified product portfolios should be limited, given
their ability
to adjust their product mix to maintain their take-up rates.
The shift in
developers' strategies to the changing environment is also
evident through the
slower new launches in September 2013, as well as a shift of
focus to the higher
income segment. Given continued urbanisation and economic
growth in Thailand,
widespread oversupply risk should not be imminent. The
oversupply may exist
only in some locations, especially in areas where developers are
targeting lower
middle to low income home buyers. However, the competition among
large
developers is likely to intensify and may put pressure on
selling prices and
margins.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2108 0158
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
