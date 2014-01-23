(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 22 (Fitch) Continuing political
turmoil in Thailand
is slowing economic activity and could challenge the Thai
banking sector, says
Fitch Ratings. A degree of political instability is already
factored into the
ratings. But emerging credit pressure could rise in spite of the
recent
imposition of a state of emergency which will help manage the
fallout from, but
not resolve, the underlying political deadlock between the
ruling- and the
principal-opposition party.
Political turmoil is not new, and credit conditions have
remained resilient
against a series of political upheavals and a major flood in
late 2011. Since
the military coup which ousted then-Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra,
Thailandâ€™s political rupture has triggered large-scale street
protests by
competing political factions in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Thai
economy has
withstood these shocks reasonably well, and this is evident from
its GDP growth
which Fitch estimates has averaged 3.0% between 2009 and 2013
â€“ slightly higher
than the â€˜BBBâ€™ peer rating group median of 2.7%. In the
meantime, there was no
significant deterioration in the intrinsic creditworthiness of
major banks.
Nonetheless, prolonged weakening of activity since the onset of
anti-government
protests in November 2013 is raising the likelihood of
asset-quality pressure at
the banks. The financial systemâ€™s vulnerabilities have risen
because it is more
highly leveraged than before, and the household sectorâ€™s
indebtedness in
particular has risen sharply to 80% of GDP in 3Q13, up from 60%
at end-2009.
These trends have heightened credit sensitivities to a downturn,
and are largely
reflected in Fitchâ€™s negative outlook on the overall sector
this year (stable in
2013). Specialised financial institutions would be relatively
more exposed,
while commercial banks are not immune to the build-up of
leverage, alongside a
pick-up in concentration risks in the corporate sector.
Banksâ€™ buffers would also be tested should the operating
environment and asset
quality worsen. On a system-wide basis, Thai banks have improved
their Tier 1
capital ratio to 12.4% of risk-weighted assets, up from 11.3% in
2009. But as
profit growth slows and credit costs rise, the recent build-up
of
loss-absorption buffers could come under greater stress.
The imposition of the 60-day emergency from Wednesday seeks to
limit the risk of
widespread violence by political factions in the run-up to â€“
and in the
aftermath of â€“ the 2 February elections. Meanwhile, the Bank
of Thailand has
signaled the maintenance of accommodative policies to support
monetary and
credit conditions amid heightened political uncertainty.
However, these measures will not resolve the underlying
political deadlock. As
such, they could limit the economic fallout, but are unlikely to
avert growing
credit risk in the banking sector.
Parson Singha
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +66 2108 0151
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.