HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 26 (Fitch) Thailand's political
instability has
once again come into the limelight with the recent takeover of
some ministerial
offices by anti-government demonstrators. But widespread
disturbances,
especially in and around Bangkok, have become an ongoing feature
of the
political landscape since 2006 without gravely threatening
underlying economic
or financial stability, says Fitch Ratings.
A degree of political volatility is factored into the ratings.
It would take a
major impact on growth or investor confidence to trigger
negative rating action
- which Fitch does not expect to happen.
Growth fundamentals have withstood recurrent political and
external shocks
relatively well, including the massive floods of late 2011. GDP
growth has
averaged around 3% year-on-year from 2008-2012, higher than the
'BBB' peer
average of 2.6%. Moreover, the volatility of GDP activity over a
longer time
horizon is 3.2pp, only 10bp higher than for Thailand's rated
peers.
Financial fundamentals have also remained resilient. Previous
episodes of
political upheavals in recent years did not result in
discernible outflows of
domestic- or foreign-owned capital. Nor did they widen sovereign
credit spreads
to the extent of hurting government debt dynamics.
All of this does not imply that the credit profile is
unassailable. Fitch
believes political instability has retarded progress on
infrastructure
development - and thereby constrained Thailand's growth and
inhibited
convergence with its higher-income peers.
Moreover, political noise could increase investor skittishness
as the US Fed's
tapering of Quantitative Easing draws closer (even if the timing
remains
uncertain). Amid the recent emergence of a small current account
deficit,
Thailand has a combination of above-trend (although slowing)
activity, near-zero
real interest rates and an anticipated rise in its budget
deficit.
The combination of rising financing requirements amid an
unsettled political
environment and an onset of Fed tapering could thus place
potentially greater
strain on the sovereign's credit profile than currently
anticipated. But the
country's net external creditor position offers a significant
buffer.
Fitch expects the recent political disturbances will dissipate
in the run-up to
the king's birthday on 5 December. However, the upshot is that
the recurrence of
periodic bouts of political instability pressurises the
sovereign credit profile
to some degree, and constrains any prospect of uplift. But it
remains difficult
to conceive of an escalation in ongoing disturbances to a scale
where they pose
a clear and present danger to overall growth or financial
stability.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
