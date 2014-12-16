(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
held its inaugural
semi-annual investor briefing in Bangkok today. The agency
highlighted that in
2015 falling oil prices will squeeze the profitability of
corporates in the
energy sector while rising leverage in the Thai private sector
will constrain
the performance of banks.
The ratings of major Thai corporates are likely to remain stable
despite the
heightened risk, backed by their strong business profiles and
their ability to
adjust investment costs. For the bank sector, while provisioning
costs may
increase, Thai banks' ratings should also prove resilient,
supported by their
sizeable capital buffers and reserves.
Mr. Win Phromphaet, CFA, Head of Investment for the Social
Security Office,
Thailand's largest institutional investor, was the guest speaker
at Fitch's
event and he discussed the Thai and global investment outlook.
Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch Ratings
(Thailand), opened the
investor briefing by announcing the launch of Fitch's new Thai
website
(www.fitchratings.co.th/). He said that although most
Thai firms'
ratings were stable throughout the challenging environment
during 2014, new
areas of risk are emerging that may have a more material impact
in 2015.
During the conference, Fitch Ratings' (Thailand) senior analysts
discussed the
outlooks and key risks of their respective sectors.
Mr. Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul, Senior Director of Corporates,
said that the
rating Outlooks of most large Thai corporates remain Stable,
supported by strong
business positions and relatively solid credit metrics. Lower
oil prices will
weaken PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT; BBB+/AAA(tha)/Stable)
operating cash
flows in 2015, resulting in higher leverage. However, Fitch
believes that PTT
has flexibility to reduce its capital expenditure and manage its
leverage to be
consistent with the current rating. In addition, if PTT's
standalone ratings
fall below Thailand's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable), its
ratings would benefit
from a one notch uplift to reflect the implicit support of the
state.
Among other key sectors, mobile phone operators are likely to
face slow revenue
growth and high marketing expenses in 2015, but those factors
will be offset by
lower regulatory costs. Although capital expenditure for the
roll-outs of 3G
networks will remain high, the financial positions of mobile
phone operators
should prove resilient, supported by low leverage ratios and
strong operating
cashflows. As such, the rating Outlooks for Advanced Info
Service Public Company
Limited (BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and Total Access Communication
Public Company
Limited (BBB/AA(tha)/Positive) remain Stable.
Mr. Parson Singha, Senior Director of Financial Institutions,
said that while
the weak operating environment is putting pressure on bank
sector earnings and
asset quality, Thai banks have the capacity to deal with these
challenges and
the Rating Outlook for the sector is generally Stable. In
particular, the
largest Thai banks, such as Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited
(BBB+/AA(tha)/Stable), Siam Commercial Bank Public Company
Limited (BBB+/
AA(tha)/Stable), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (BBB+/
AA(tha)/Stable) and
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (BBB/ AA+(tha)/Stable)
have built up
strong buffers of capital and loan loss reserves, which support
their financial
profiles. However, there are also significant downside risks
tied to the
expansion of leverage in the Thai private sector, especially
among smaller
entities that are more exposed to consumer lending and leveraged
corporates.
The conference was attended by over 50 executives and officials
from the
regulatory, investor, financial and corporate sectors.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
vincent.milton@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.