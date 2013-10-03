(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says Thailand's strong economic
policy framework is an important support to the sovereign rating, which was
upgraded to 'BBB+'/Stable in March.
Signs of slippage in policy management could undermine the country's credit
profile and market confidence at a time when Emerging Asia faces tapering of Fed
stimulus and lower commodity prices stemming from China's slowdown.
However, Thailand has strong buffers: a record of relatively low and stable
inflation, moderate public debt and its status as an external creditor, Fitch
said in a presentation at its Bangkok conference on 27 September.
